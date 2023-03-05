Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KE by 160.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in KE by 84.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 99,385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in KE by 132.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 100,529 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in KE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $18,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

