Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

