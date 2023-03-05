Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

