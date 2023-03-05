Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,845 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 248,337 shares of company stock valued at $16,134,412. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

