Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 21,582 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ashley Zickefoose acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.58 per share, for a total transaction of $149,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $957,213.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
