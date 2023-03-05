Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 260,877 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 951,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,888,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

