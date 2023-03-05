Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 775,318 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,411,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.19. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

