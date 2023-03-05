Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 805,971 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of HUYA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HUYA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,032,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

