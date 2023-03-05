Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 265.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

