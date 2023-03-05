Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 961,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,054 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,747 shares of company stock worth $10,843,143 in the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

