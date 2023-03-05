Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

