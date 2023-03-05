Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,999 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

TMHC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

