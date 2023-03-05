Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 80,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.34.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

