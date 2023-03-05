Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,498,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

FNB stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

