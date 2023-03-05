Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.57 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

