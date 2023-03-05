Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.67 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $144.24 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

