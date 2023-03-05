Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.76 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 327.2% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 82,782 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.