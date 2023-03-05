Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.89 million, a P/E ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

