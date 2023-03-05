Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $6,747,399. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

