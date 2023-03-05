Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $53.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

