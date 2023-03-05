Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.55 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 181,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $18,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

