Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.73 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Photronics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Trading Up 0.5 %

PLAB opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.