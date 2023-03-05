Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.