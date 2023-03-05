Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.97 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408,046 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,729 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.6 %

CLF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

