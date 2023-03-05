Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 342,694 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $60,119.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,889.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

