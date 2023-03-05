Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 382,369 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after buying an additional 316,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

