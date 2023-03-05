Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 27.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,679 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.