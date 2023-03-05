Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Washington Federal by 235.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 390,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,248 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.