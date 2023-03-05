Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLCE opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.00. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

