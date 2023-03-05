Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,355 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

