Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 73,580 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,056,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 342,039 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $452,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

