Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

LRN opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

