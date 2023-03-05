Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,711,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 536,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,148,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,158. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

