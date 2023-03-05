Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $34.96 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

