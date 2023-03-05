Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,399 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,564 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.