Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,407 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,123 shares of company stock worth $4,779,010 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

