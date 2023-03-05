Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,533 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 44.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

FAF stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.