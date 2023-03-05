Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,962 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,347 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,628.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 355,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 334,955 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,235,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,652 shares of company stock worth $1,391,949. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

