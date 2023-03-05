Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 972,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 391.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $23,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 601,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $8,018,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.