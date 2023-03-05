Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 193,113 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.13. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.66%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

