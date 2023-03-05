Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $68,746,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,052,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $692.23 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $752.98 and its 200 day moving average is $829.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

