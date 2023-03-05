Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,531 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 238.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 429,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 169,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

