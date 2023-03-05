Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,331,720 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,441,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.34 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.