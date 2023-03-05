Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 61,005 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 712,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.