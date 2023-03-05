Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $833,135 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $702.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $770.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.48.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

