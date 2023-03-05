Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 65,968 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

