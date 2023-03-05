Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 66,086 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,086 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,013,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545,899 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

