Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,870 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,739,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,700,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

