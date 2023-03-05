Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,333 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $978.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

