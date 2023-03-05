Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 83,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.68 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

